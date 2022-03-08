Man arrested after punching officer who was helping him in the face

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man is in custody after police say he punched an officer in the face.

According to police, officers responded to Man o’ War Place around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to help an emergency crew.

Officers say while they were helping a man needing medical assistance, that man suddenly turned around and punched an officer in the face. Police say the man then ran off.

According to police, the man was found on Waller Avenue. Police say the man was arrested, and will be charged with third degree assault and second degree fleeing and evading.

The officer who was punched was treated for minor injuries.