Man arrested after firing gun in UK parking garage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Friday morning after firing a gun in a University of Kentucky parking garage.

According to police, the man entered Parking Structure 8 outside of UK Chandler Hospital around 3:30 a.m. and fired three shots into the walls and ceiling of the garage before police arrested him.

Lexington police and UK police say nobody was hurt.

The man was taken for an evaluation at the hospital. His name has not yet been released, but he is charged with 10 counts of wanton endangerment; five by UKPD and five by Lexington police.

Parts of South Limestone Road and Transcript Avenue were blocked off but reopened at 5:25 a.m.

The police have not released the suspect’s name.