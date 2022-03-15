Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found

DANTE MORRIS Courtesy Franklin County Regional Jail

MARCH 2022 Frankfort Police Department

According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive.

According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms.

Morris is charged with several counts of trafficking and the possession of both a firearm and a handgun by a convicted felon, according to police.