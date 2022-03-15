Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found
According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive.
According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms.
Morris is charged with several counts of trafficking and the possession of both a firearm and a handgun by a convicted felon, according to police.
1. Rifle: AR-15
2. Pistol: Glock .40 Cal
3. Pistol: Taurus Judge .410
4. Assorted Drug Paraphernalia
5. Over $1200 in Cash
6. 3.8 Grams of Cocaine
7. 16.3 GGW of Ecstasy
8. 320 Dose Units of Xanax
9. 65 Dose Units of Oxycodone
10. THC Wax and Vape Pens
11. 16.3 GGW of Psilocybin mushrooms
12. Over 7.432 Gross Pounds of Marijuana