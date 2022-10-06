Man arrested after allegedly leading police on chase in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he led them on a chase after attempting to pull him over for a traffic stop.

According to the Powell County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Rogers led police on a chase near the intersection of Hardwicks Creek Road and State Road 2001. During the chase, Rogers lost control of his car after hitting another vehicle near Lone Oak Road.

He was arrested and charged with speeding 26 mph or > speed limit; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession controlled substance 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine); wanton endangerment 1st degree; operating on suspended or rev license; failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; and failure of owner to maintain req ins/sec, 2nd off.