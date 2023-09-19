Man arrested after alleged robbery of PNC Bank on Euclid Ave.

Robbery suspect Michael Gilbert (Fayette County Detention Center) Robbery suspect Michael Gilbert (Fayette County Detention Center) Robbery suspect Michael Gilbert (Fayette County Detention Center) Robbery suspect Michael Gilbert (Fayette County Detention Center) Robbery suspect Michael Gilbert (Fayette County Detention Center)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly robbing the PNC Bank on Euclid Avenue in Lexington yesterday evening.

Michael Gilbert, 39, went into the bank and demanded money around 5:35 p.m. Monday, according to Lexington police.

He allegedly fled in a vehicle before officers arrived with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say they were able to identify Gilbert using the Real Time Intelligence Center and Flock and traffic cameras.

Gilbert is charged with robbery and tampering with physical evidence.