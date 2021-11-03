Man accused of strangling, holding knife to mother’s throat

Deputies: She pulls fire alarm to get firefighters to come to home, help her escape

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old Berea man is charged with strangling and assaulting his mother, holding a knife to her throat, and hitting her hands with a ball peen hammer, according to Madison County investigators.

The sheriff’s department said Adam Sniff, of Pilot Knob Road in Berea, was arrested late Tuesday night at Bowman Trailer Park in Berea after fleeing when Madison County Fire Department responded to their residence when his mother set off a fire alarm to get help.

The department said deputies responded to the area of Pilot Knob Cemetery Road at about 3 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call of a domestic complaint. When deputies arrived, they met the woman who said she had been assaulted by her son, who was identified as Sniff.

She said she was in a car with her son when he “became angry and irate.” She told deputies she tried to “honk the horn to gain attention” but “she was struck multiple times on her hands by a ball-peen hammer by Sniff,” according to the department, which also noted Sniff “placed the flat side of a knife” against her throat.

They went back to their residence on Pilot Knob Cemetery Road where she was strangled, assaulted, and not allowed to move about in the residence,” the department said in a social media post. He also took her phone and she finally “set off the fire alarm to have Madison County Fire Department respond. Firefighters arrived and remved her from the hme and Sniff fled in a stolen vehicle, only to be found at the trailer park at abut 11:15 p.m., according to the department.