Man accused of slashing Letcher Co. deputy’s tires arrested

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of slashing a Letcher County deputy’s tires was arrested Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Coman Montana Gibson used “an unknown object” to slash the driver’s side rear tire of a Lethcer County sheriff’s cruiser that was in the Whitesburg Walmart parking lot.

He’s also accused of retaliating against someone in the legal process when he “engaged in conduct that could cause or intended to cause damage to tangible property of a participant in the legal process after the affiant swore out a criminal complaint against the defendant in a prior case in Letcher District Court.”

He’s charged with criminal mischief and retaliating against a participant in the legal process.