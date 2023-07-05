Man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old Ohio girl gets life in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVQ) — A man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Wednesday.

Gerson Fuentes will spend life in prison, with a possibility of parole after 25 years.

He originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea today.

The girl was raped at age 9, and then, at age 10 a short time later, had to travel to Indiana with her mom to get an abortion at the height of the last year, according to ABC affiliate WSYX.

Fuentes confessed to raping the child at least twice, according to police.

bans abortions after the heartbeat is found, normally after about six weeks of pregnancy. The victim was reportedly just a few days past the six-week mark when she traveled to Indiana to terminate the pregnancy.