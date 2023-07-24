Man accused of injuring 2 Lexington police officers, stealing patrol car pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of injuring two Lexington police officers after stealing a patrol car pleaded not guilty in Fayette County Court Monday afternoon.

Trenton Adkins’ next court date is set for July 31.

His bond is set at $10,000.

On Saturday, Adkins was allegedly removing a manhole cover from the corner of Stone Avenue and East High Street when officers arrived to the call. Adkins assaulted one of the officers and stole his patrol car, Lexington police say.

While fleeing, Adkins struck another vehicle at the corner of South Broadway and West High Street. Police eventually arrested Adkins.

Two officers were injured during the incident; one was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Adkins was also taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

He’s charged with robbery, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), two counts of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of burglary tools.

He was arrested on Saturday.