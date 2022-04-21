Man accused of having sex with a minor

Daniel Messer was arrested Wednesday in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was arrested by Georgetown Police on Wednesday after being accused of having sex with a minor, according to investigators.

49-year old Daniel Messer was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of 16, according to police. He was taken to the Scott County Detention Center.

Investigators say they were executing a search warrant in northern Scott County in connection to the case. No other details were released.

Messer is due in court on Thursday, April 21 at 1:00 p.m.