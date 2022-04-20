Man accused of fighting with police during arrest in Lexington business

Mark Conley, Junior was arrested Tuesday afternoon on an outstanding warrant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested in a business Tuesday afternoon but Lexington Police say he didn’t go to jail quietly.

Investigators say an officer spotted 26-year old Mark Conley, Junior walk into a nail salon in the 2200 block of War Admiral Way just after 1:30 p.m.

Police say when the officer went into the business to arrest Conley on an outstanding warrant, Conley fought with the officer.

Investigators say Conley was eventually arrested at the scene and taken to jail.

Police say neither Conley nor the officer were hurt during the scuffle.

Police did not release what charges were contained in the warrant.