Man accused in string of dumpster fires in Lexington now charged with arson

The suspect was arrested Thursday morning on Versailles Road

Courtesy Fayette County Detention Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Lexington Fire Department, 33-year-old James Purdy has been arrested in connection to a string of dumpster fires in Lexington. The Fayette County Detention Center shows Purdy is charged with 14 counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree and one count of Arson 2nd degree.

According to the jail, the fire department’s arson unit arrested Purdy Thursday morning, April 14, on Versailles Road. The arrest follows 16 dumpster fires reported last Sunday and one vehicle fire in and around the Versailles Road corridor. A total of 18 fire units and 40 firefighters responded to those scenes.