Mamm and a Movie, a night of ‘fun and education’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Baptist Health Lexington and the Kentucky Theatre have teamed up to host Mamm and a Movie next week in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mamm and a Movie will be held at the Kentucky Theatre and is a night of “fun and education” that start with learning about high-risk breast cancer assessment, mammogram scheduling and a Q&A session with a panel of physicians. After, A League of Their Own, starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, will be shown.

There will also be complimentary popcorn and beverages, plus a drawing for prizes. Free parking will be available behind the theatre in the Phoenix lot on Water Street.

Mamm and a Movie begins at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.