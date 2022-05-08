‘Mama makers’ celebrated at Mother’s Day Market

Forage Plant Shop in Lexington was one of many locations nationwide to host the Mother's Day vendor market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Forage Plant Shop celebrated all kinds of moms at its Mother’s Day Market. Forage says the vendors available were all different types of moms, from a mom-daughter duo to a mom-to-be, even a dog mom.

Forage says this event is happening at all of its locations across the country as a way to do something special for the mother figures in life.

“I just love having the community makers come in and celebrate them and give them a space to show off their craft. It’s a lot of fun and just makes for a good event,” says Jenny Disponett, Forage manager. “Why not? Why not celebrate all the mother figures in our life and all the amazing women that we know.”

Vendors say they love that Forage is not only supporting moms, but supporting small business and helping people pick up those last minute gifts for the women in their life.