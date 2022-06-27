Making water safety more accessible to kids in Lexington

Monday, Central Kentucky Swims held a water safety event at the High Street YMCA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s about making swim lessons and water safety education more accessible to kids, especially as the summer heats up.

According to YMCA of Central Kentucky’s Vice President of Mission Advancement Jessica Berry, drowning is still a leading cause in deaths in the U.S. for children, disproportionately affecting children of color.

Monday, about 40 third through fifth grade kids from the William Wells Brown Elementary Colts in Action program headed to the downtown YMCA for a day event of fun and engaging activities to teach them about swimming and water safety, in and out of the pool.

The kids went through a series of different land and water training exercises, learning how to properly wear a life jacket, different swimming strokes, and how to breathe underwater.

“We brought them here because we want to make sure, as I mentioned, students of color are disproportionately represented in drowning. So we brought them here to teach them basic swimming strokes and how to wear a life jacket in order to keep them safe,” said Berry.

All students who participated also got a voucher for eight weeks of free swimming lessons at the YMCA.