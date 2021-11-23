Making Christmas ornaments and making spirits bright for flood victims

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday morning, volunteers in more than a dozen states gathered in Winchester to assemble thousands of handmade Christmas ornaments. This week, those same volunteers will deliver them to families affected by flooding earlier this year. JustServe.org is an organization that matches volunteers from around the country with volunteers from small communities in need. The organization says its seen the devastation caused by flooding and has donated food and goods to people in places like Carlisle and Winchester. Volunteers say these ornaments are small tokens of kindness that could mean a lot to those who have lost everything.

“We don’t often think that people in a crisis lose things like that too so we’re hoping that through these homemade and made with love ornaments. That they have some new memories that they can add to throughout the years,” explains Laura Davis with JustServe.