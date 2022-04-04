Maker’s Mark-Keeneland commemorative bottle on sale Friday

Sales will help support this year's Horse Mania public art project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The popular Maker’s Mark Bourbon bottle in partnership with Keeneland Race Course goes on sale Friday, April 8 at area Liquor Barn stores. Proceeds from the sale of the commemorative bottles will help fund this year’s Horse Mania public art exhibit, where colorful life-sized horse statues will return to the community this summer.

“No other public art initiative in our city’s history has captured the hearts and imaginations of Lexingtonians and visitors like Horse Mania,” said Ame Sweetall, LexArts President and CEO. “Public art is a hallmark of all great American cities and LexArts is thrilled to have the support of two iconic Kentucky brands, Keeneland and Maker’s Mark, in bringing Horse Mania to the streets of Lexington once again.”

For the second year, the commemorative bottle will feature one of three distinct label designs featuring the work of artists Sandra Oppegard, Andre Pater or Tyler Robertson. The labels depict the beauty and history of Thoroughbred racing.

Each bottle is signed by the artist who created the design, along with Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin, Maker’s Mark Managing Director Rob Samuels and one of three of the winningest female riders in Keeneland history: Julie Krone, Rosie Napravnik and Donna Barton Brothers.

Maker’s Mark and Keeneland have collaborated on a commemorative bottle release every year since 1997, raising millions of dollars for a variety of worthy causes throughout Central Kentucky.

“Keeneland is committed to supporting public art exhibits like Horse Mania, which have coincided with some of the major equestrian events at the racetrack and in our community, and celebrate the vibrant cultural importance of our sport to the Commonwealth and the international stage,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We are excited to continue our longstanding collaboration with Maker’s Mark in support of LexArts.”

“At Maker’s Mark, we share LexArts’ commitment to celebrating and encouraging public art, such as those at our distillery in Loretto,” said Eighth Generation Whisky Maker & Managing Director Rob Samuels. “I’m proud our long partnership with Keeneland allows us to support the popular Horse Mania in such a meaningful way.”