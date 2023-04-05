Maker’s Mark commemorative bottles return to shelves ahead of Keeneland Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Maker’s Mark commemorative bottles are returning to store shelves this Friday ahead of opening day of the Keeneland Spring Meet.

The bottles showcase three different labels depicting winning jockeys from the 2022 Breeders’ World Cup Championships held at Keeneland and will be signed by one of three winning jockeys: Flavien Prat (Classic), Tyler Gaffalione (Juvenile Fillies and Turf Sprint) and Hall of Famer John Velazquez (Distaff).

Less than 10,000 of the limited-edition bottles will be available.

Maker’s Mark and Keeneland have collaborated on a bottle release for 26 years raising millions of dollars for charities throughout Central Kentucky.