Make-A-Wish Recipients place a bet and pet a horse at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky.(WTVQ) – On Thursday, Keeneland hosted some VIPs as the track held its 14th annual ‘Make-A-Wish’ Day. Every year, the area horse farms and organizations team up with the track to grant wishes to deserving children, including Lilly Gregory. Gregory has spent all of her young life battling an incurable condition. The 14-year-old from Windsor Kentucky is just like other girls her age in heart, body and mind with a love for adventure. However, she’s grown up a little differently than most.

She was adopted after being in foster care about 3 years ago. Originally, Lilly is from Mississippi. Her family took her in 2 years ago and brought her to Kentucky after learning she needed special care for a condition she was born with.

“We had gotten a call about taking in a teen sibling group and it told me that the youngest had cystic fibrosis. I had heard about that condition but had never known anyone personally,” explains Cassie Gregory, Lilly’s adoptive mom.

When she was 7 days old, Lilly was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, an incurable condition causes damage to her lungs, digestive system and other organs in her body and makes it tough for her to gain weight. Despite those challenges, Lilly’s became inspired by her own condition.

“I grew up in the hospital since I was kind of unhealthy..When I was little so I think that’s where I got the idea of wanting to be a nurse,” explains Lilly.

On Thursday, during Keeneland’s Make-A-Wish day Lilly met jockeys, was presented with a Julep Cup and made a bet on a horse. During the day she also presented the winning trophy in the Winner’s Circle and fed a peppermint or two to one of the horses. She says out of all the events of the day, the greatest part of this adventure was having her family be a part of it with her.

“I think it feels like really amazing,” says Lilly.

Her family in turn saying they’re glad she’s a part of them and part of her journey after officially adopting her just over a year ago.

“Everybody wants the little babies and that’s fine but these guys are great. It’s the best decision we’ve ever made,” says Cassie Gregory.