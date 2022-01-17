Make-A-Wish Recipient is granted wish to travel on wheels

Family of six receives camper through hard work of Keeneland and Make-A-Wish

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – To lessen the stress, Lilly came to wish for a way to travel on wheels. It was a request that Make-A-Wish, with the help of Keeneland helped grant. In October, Keeneland had its 14th annual Make-A-Wish day where Lilly and 9 other children with critical illnesses were given the VIP treatment. As the track rolled out the green carpet for the special guests, there was also some behind the scenes work being done.

“There are industry partners who sponsor children for the day. Make-A-Wish works in conjunction to Keeneland to help find their thoroughbred industry partners who want to sponsor children. We also collect donations to help raise additional funds because we want to help as many children as we possibly can,” says Kara Heissenbuttel, the Director of Patron Experience for Keeneland.

Over the weekend, it was Lilly’s turn for her wish to come true as she received a camper from Camper World in Bowling Green. Lilly tells ABC 36 that she already has a bucket list.

“I want to go to Tennessee the first time, and then I want to go to the beach and then Nashville,” she says.

At last Lilly is excited that she can close the camper door on crammed rooms and crowded hotels and focus on more family time with her loved ones.