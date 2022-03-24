Make-A-Wish: Little girl wishes for a camper

Shelby Young, 4, is in remission from Leukemia

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 4-year-old girl from Owenton is celebrating the end of her Leukemia treatments in a camper from Make-A-Wish. Shelby Young was diagnosed in November 2019 and rang the bell for her last treatment last week.

Shelby is full of life and spunk and brings a smile to those around her. Those who know Shelby say her big personality stayed with her even while she was sick.

“She just has the biggest, brightest personality,” says Faith Hacker, Make-A-Wish senior development officer. “She’s always one of the star’s at whatever event she’s at.”

Shelby’s mom, Stacey Young, says there’s a campground about 15 minutes from the family’s house and it’s one of Shelby’s favorite places to go, but Shelby really wanted a camper so they could all stay the night there.

“Before she got diagnosed, we would go down there for trick-or-treating with some of our friends so, and then up until this point, we’ve gone down there and hung out with friends down there,” says Young.

Believe it or not, Make-A-Wish says campers are a pretty common wish since the pandemic hit. Because of COVID travel restrictions, some wishes had to be re-imagined to keep everyone safe and healthy. That’s where campers came in handy.

“It was a safe way for them to still get out and get to do things and they could get to do things that they haven’t been able to do, but they could do it safely,” says Hacker.

Young says after a long, difficult journey, it’s a great feeling to see her daughter so happy and done with treatment. Her wish for Shelby?

“Just live a happy life, hopefully,” says Young. “And hopefully it doesn’t come back.”