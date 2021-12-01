Make-A-Wish ‘Holiday of Wishes’ fundraiser kicks off

From December 1 to 8, 14 area businesses will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Make-A-Wish

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Area businesses are helping to grant the wishes of kids with critical illnesses.

Fourteen businesses are donating a portion of their sales to Make-A-Wish’s ‘Holiday of Wishes’ fundraiser from December 1 to 8.

Make-A-Wish’s goal is to raise $10,000 to help the 142 area kids still waiting for a wish.

“What Make-A-Wish does is we bring hope. The children are always being told ‘no,’ we say ‘yes’ and bring them hope in that way. Parents talk about the wish as a turning point, it gives them something to look forward to and makes them more compliant, it makes them say ‘yes.’ It’s just a bright spot in their day,” said Make-A-Wish Senior Advancement Officer Faith Hacker.

People are able to pick up a ‘Holiday of Wishes’ passport when they shop, and get a stamp whenever they purchase an item from a business participating in the program.

The fundraiser lasts until December 8, but if you miss it, you can give online at oki.wish.org/holidayofwishes.