Major traffic pattern changes on the way for portion of Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County

The changes include lane shifts, a detour, and an exit ramp closure

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a slide and pavement repair project scheduled to begin Thursday, May 5, will result in significant traffic pattern changes at Exit 56 on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County.

The changes include lane shifts, a detour, and an exit ramp closure, and are expected to be in effect for six to eight weeks.

Drivers should take note of the following:

Westbound traffic on the parkway will be diverted into the eastbound lane through the section where the two directions of travel are divided by a barrier wall. This will result in short segments where there will be two-way traffic on the same side of the concrete barrier.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto the exit ramp for KY 451 at Exit 56 and then will re-enter the parkway. Eastbound parkway drivers detoured to the ramp will be required to stop at the intersection of the ramp with KY 451. Therefore, eastbound motorists should watch for stopped traffic and proceed across KY 451 to re-enter the parkway only when the way is clear.

The exit ramp from the westbound parkway to KY 451 at Exit 56 will be closed. This means that traffic that normally uses the exit to access KY 80, KY 451 (Town Hill or Coal Harbor), or KY 2021 (Couchtown Road) will need to find an alternate route, such as KY 15 to KY 80 (Combs Road).

The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph through the project area. Drivers should reduce speed and use extreme caution, especially in the areas where two-way traffic will be on the same side of the barrier wall.

Message boards will be placed near the commercial area on the Hal Rogers Parkway to notify drivers of the westbound exit ramp closure. These boards will also be placed in advance of the eastbound detour to alert drivers.

The project begins at milepoint 56.1 on the parkway and extends to milepoint 57.2.