Main Event entertainment center in Lexington set to open March 29

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Main Event, an entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag and games, is set to open in Lexington on March 29.

The 50,000 square foot venue features hundreds of games and activities like laser tag, bowling, video games, gravity ropes, virtual reality and billiards, 22 bowling lanes and dining. It’ll be the 56th Main Event location across the U.S.

The entertainment center is also available to host birthday parties, private meeting spaces and has full venue rental options.

Main Event will be open on the following schedule:

Monday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Tuesday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Friday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to midnight

It’s located at 240 Canary Road.

For more information, you can visit the Main Event Lexington website at https://www.mainevent.com/lexington/.