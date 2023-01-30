Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint for his keys Monday afternoon, according to Lexington police.

Around 12:20 p.m., the mail carrier was in the 800 block of Spring Meadow Drive when the robbery suspect came up to him from behind, revealed a gun and demanded a key, he told police. The mail carrier handed the key over and the suspect ran off with it and the mailbag.

When police arrived, they said they found the mailbag but not the key. They were unable to find the suspect, who’s described as a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.