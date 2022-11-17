Magoffin County High School investigating threat made by student

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Magoffin County High School officials are investigating a threat made by a student Wednesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the school, the student is not allowed on school property until the threat is “thoroughly” investigated by Kentucky State Police.

“Magoffin County Schools is taking the necessary precautions to address the issue with the safety of our students remaining the highest priority,” the school wrote on Facebook.

The post did not detail exactly what the threat was.