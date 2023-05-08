Magee’s Bakery in Lexington closing after nearly 70 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bakery that’s been open in Lexington for nearly 70 years is closing its doors this weekend.

Magee’s Baking Company, also known as Magee’s Bakery, is closing its 726 E. Main Street location after Sunday, May 14.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers who stood by us throughout the years watching us grow,” the bakery wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

The bakery was first opened in the 1920s by Leslie “Fibber” Magee in Maysville. With the arrival of the IBM Company in the 1950s and the city’s new growth, Magee established the Lexington location in 1956.

The Main Street store was the main production hub that served three other stores in Southland, Eastland and Gardenside.

“This is your chance to come by and say a final goodbye to your favorite neighborhood bakery, take some pictures, and buy a souvenir,” the post from Beverly and Greg Higgins says. “Thank you for allowing us to do what we loved, while serving your family for generations.”

The bakery’s last days are Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.