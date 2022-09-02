Magazine names Natural Bridge as best state park in US

SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Natural Bridge State Resort Park came in at No. 1 of 25 Best State Resort Parks in the United States in a recent vacation-based magazine.

“Natural Bridge State Resort Park is the ideal spot for bird watching enthusiasts with the best viewings in May, June, and September. The park has two campgrounds with 87 utility sites and a number of tent sites. The park’s lake is engulfed in a majestic forest and mammoth sandstone cliffs. Fishing, canoeing, and kayaking are all popular activities at Mill Creek Lake. Hiking trails around the park range from a one-half mile in length to seven-and-one-half miles of scenic woodlands. Families enjoy playing a round of 18-hole miniature golf or taking a dip at the pool complex featuring a zero-entry pool with a river theme,” Vacation Idea said of Natural Bridge.

Not only can you hike the scenic trail to Natural Bridge, explore the Red River Gorge area and enjoy the Historic Nature Center, but Natural Bridge also offers countless other activities, like camping, dining at its Sandstone Arches Restaurant, birding, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, miniature golf, swimming and more.

Other parks to make the list include Big Bend Ranch State Park in Texas at No. 2, Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio at No. 13 and Akaka Falls State Park in Hawaii at No. 21.