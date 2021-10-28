Madison school staffs get booster shots, mask rules eased Nov. 8

Masks no longer will be mandatory, will still be required on buses.

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Madison County School District is among the latest to begin easing requirements on masks as the COVID surge eases across the region and as staff members are able to get COVID vaccine booster shots.

The district announced Thursday that beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, masks and face coverings will be optional for students, staff, and visitors in schools. In recent weeks, the district has seen a significant decline in the number of active cases and quarantine cases among students and staff. That decline is in line with the number of cases in the county, bringing the county out of the “Red” category the district noted in its announcement.

The district will continue all other mitigation efforts including social distancing “to the best of our ability,” encouraging hand washing, and continuing to clean and sanitize high-touch surfaces, the district said. The district will also continue to administer the Test to Stay program. Students who are participating in the Test to Stay program will be required to wear masks while participating in that program.

Masks will continue to be required on buses during regular bus routes per the federal mandate regarding public transportation.

“We are grateful that booster shots were made available to employees this week and will continue next week, giving employees an opportunity for additional protection. We also anticipate that the vaccine will be available to children ages 5 to 12 in the coming days,” the district said. “Madison County Schools appreciates the support of our students, staff, families, and community while requiring masks and we ask for that support again as we transition to an optional approach for face coverings. ”