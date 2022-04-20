Madison County teenager killed in pickup truck crash

The victim was identified by the coroner as 17-year old Edward Tribble, a Madison Central High School student

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Madison Central High School student was killed Tuesday afternoon in a pickup truck crash, according to the Madison County coroner.

Investigators say 17-year old Edward Tribble was a passenger in a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck that crashed on Oakley Wells Road around 4:00 p.m.

Deputies say the teenage driver was traveling east on Oakley Wells Road when the pickup truck partially left the road, the driver over-corrected and crossed the road, went off the road and overturned.

Investigators say Tribble was partially ejected from the pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the driver was taken to Baptist Health Richmond to be treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver’s name wasn’t released.

The accident remains under investigation.