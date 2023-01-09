Madison County man charged with child sexual exploitation

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Madison County man is charged with child sexual exploitation after police say he uploaded graphic images online.

According to a press release, Dusty Dunaway was arrested after an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation found Dunaway, 42, was uploading images of child exploitation online, police say.

The equipment he used to allegedly upload the photos was taken and sent to Kentucky State Police’s digital forensic laboratory.

Dunaway is charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over the age of 12.