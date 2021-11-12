Madison County hopes to increase vaccine rates with Food Drive

Thankful Thursday, a food donation and COVID-19 drive through event is happening next week.

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A special event happening next week in Richmond will give people the opportunity to give and receive.

Its a drive-thru covid-19 vaccination event and a food drive for food banks for the upcoming the holiday season. The event will be open to the public. People will be able to receive either the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. The health department hopes the event will improve the county’s vaccination rate, which is below 50-percent.

“We wanted to accomplish two things..One is that we needed an effort to encourage people to get vaccinated and then also a chance for people to give and show their appreciation to the community by getting vaccinated and by giving to those less fortunate,” says Lloyd Jordison with the Madison County Health Department.

Pre-scheduling for the event is recommended but not required. For more details you can click the link here