Madison Co. student injured after school bus crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One student was taken to the hospital after a school bus accident, according to Madison County Schools.

They say the accident happened on I-75 Tuesday afternoon in Madison County.

According to Madison County Schools Community Education Director, there was one Madison Southern High School student on the bus at the time and the driver.

Both were transported by ambulance as a precaution, according to the school district.

The student had no visible injuries and the driver had some minor injuries, according to Madison County Schools.