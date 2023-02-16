Madison Co. residents to get ‘AlertFM’ emergency receivers

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Madison County residents and business owners are set to receive new “AlertFM” emergency alert devices that notify of weather and chemical emergencies in the county.

The devices will be on doorsteps beginning Feb. 27, according to the Madison County Emergency Management website. AlertFM is a small, white receiver that can replace the black box radios called Advisor Alert Radios. Those radios will no longer work once you receive the new AlertFM.

AlertFM will give details on what emergency is occurring, like a tornado warning, chemical emergency or severe thunderstorm.

You can recycle your old Advisor Alert Radio at the Madison County Emergency Operations Center on South Keeneland Drive, Madison County Road Department North, Madison County Road Department South or Berea Utilities.