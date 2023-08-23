Madison Co. EMA to test new outdoor warning sirens

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Madison County EMA/CSEPP will conduct tests of the new outdoor warning sirens across the county on two days this month.

Sound checks are scheduled for Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. The test will last approximately three to five minutes and check each tone the new sirens are equipped with.

Madison County EMA says the new sirens will not use voiceovers, only warning sounds that are meant to be heard when outdoors.

The new sirens will have three sounds:

Test tone: high wail

Tornado warning: high wail

Chemical emergency: alternating high/low wail

Tests will not occur if severe weather is expected.

You can find out more at www.madisoncountyky.us/ema.