Madison Central wrestling coach arrested, charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment of wife

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Madison Central High School’s wrestling coach was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of assaulting and threatening his wife.

According to an arrest citation from the Richmond Police Department, an officer responded to Chad and Christian Fyffe’s home around 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the officer saw Chad, who is Madison Central’s wrestling coach, standing by the front door with his arms raised holding a gun in the air.

The citation says the officer believed Chad was under the influence of alcohol and “was unable to make much of a statement.”

Christian, Chad’s wife, was seen with bruising and swelling on her face and neck, according to the officer. Christian allowed the officer into their home, where the officer noted they saw blood stains on the bed sheets, pillows and blankets. Chad allegedly restrained his wife on the bed and didn’t allow her to leave, the citation said, adding that when she tried to get away she hit him with a lamp and he “began punching her in the face repeatedly.”

She “eventually escaped” and called 911.

Chad was arrested and is charged with assault, terroristic threatening and unlawful imprisonment.

Chad is listed on the Madison Central school’s website as a health and PE instructor.

The spokeswoman for the Madison County Board of Education told ABC 36 that Fyffe is suspended pending an investigation.