Madison Central High School girl’s basketball coach dies unexpectedly

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison Central High School community is in mourning after the unexpected death of its girls basketball coach Chad Tate.

Tate’s death was announced in a social media post Saturday.

According to his obituary…Tate was 55 years old, an insurance agent and owner of Chad Tate Shelter Insurance Agency he was a coach for the Madison Central Lady Indians for years and had also coached other teams and sports.

Tate was a graduate of Berea College where he played basketball and baseball.

His obituary states one of his proudest accomplishments was that he held the single game scoring record at Madison Central basketball…a record his father once held as well. The only father son duo to hold that record.

The announcement of Tate’s death brought an outpouring of support from community members taking to social media to post their condolences and memories of Coach Tate.

Tate’s visitation will be held Thursday March 31st at the Eastside Community Church from 4 to 8 p.m..with funeral services on April 1st at 1 p.m.