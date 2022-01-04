Madison Central Girls’ Basketball Coach Brad Lovely resigns following DUI arrest

Former head coach and current athletic director Robbie Cooksey will serve as interim coach

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A little more than 24-hours after being arrested and charged with DUI, Madison Central Girls’ Basketball Head Coach Brad Lovely resigned on Sunday, according to the Richmond Register.

The report says Lovely was arrested at 2:38 a.m. on New Year’s Day by an officer with Eastern Kentucky University Police.

Citing the police citation, the report says an EKU police officer responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver following calls from other drivers that Lovely had run a stop sign at the intersection of Meridian and Sydney Way, was swerving in the road, hit a ditch line and traveled into oncoming traffic.

The report says the officer found Lovely in the driveway of Lovely’s home and that Lovely was unsteady on his feet and fumbled getting his wallet out of his pocket and smelled of alcohol.

When asked if he had been drinking, Lovely responded that he had had “four or five beers,” according to the newspaper report.

The report says following a field sobriety test, Lovely was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center where he registered a 0.188 on an intoxilyzer following a 20-minute observation period.

Lovely was released from jail at 9:17 p.m. the day of his arrest, according to the report.

He was in his third season as the program’s head coach where he compiled a 28-44 record, including winning the 44th District Tournament championship in 2020, according to the report. He had spent 11-seasons as an assistant under Robbie Cooksey before being named head coach in 2019, according to the Richmond Register.

On Monday night, Cooksey, who is currently Madison Central’s athletic director, was named interim head coach, according to the Richmond Register. During his previous stint as head coach, Cooksey’s Lady Indians won two 11th Regional Tournament titles, according to the report.