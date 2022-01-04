Madison announces tornado storm debris removal for Union City area

Madison County Road Department will pick up tree related debris January 10-31

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor announced the Madison County Road Department will launch a Tornado Relief Debris Removal program as part of the county response to Taylor’s emergency declaration on January 2, 2022.

“There is no doubt the tornadoes that ripped through northeast Madison County, specifically the Union City area, caused large amounts of property damage much of which was in the form of downed trees,” said Taylor. “We are pleased to be able to provide citizens with an option for curbside tree removal in Union City to help with their cleanup. As I am sure everyone can appreciate, the curbside program requires extensive coordination, as well as compliance with the federal laws so we ask that citizens be patient with our staff as they work to address everyone’s pickup needs.”