Lyon County’s Travis Perry passes scoring record

Perry passed the scoring record once set by "King" Kelly Coleman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A historic moment for 17-year-old Travis Perry at Rupp Arena on Thursday, as he stood at the free throw line, in-front of thousands of spectators.

Perry managing to break a record once set by “King” Kelly Coleman, a milestone that survived nearly seven decades.

“It was it’s something obviously very neat but you know, it’s he didn’t have three point line he didn’t have it’s never been about scoring record it’s been about going out and playing basketball,” said Lyon County junior guard, Travis Perry after the game.

Perry managed to finish the game with 23 points, and now has 43,340 scoring points.

He only needed 21 to pass the record, which was broken during the 4th, on a free-throw shot.

“Scoring points is fun, but when a game is a lot more fun so that’s the thing I’m most most proud of today proud of the way that we fought, proud of the way that we stepped up on the big stage and just came out with a win honestly,” added Travis.

His father and head coach of the Lyon County basketball team Ryan Perry spoke on the huge accomplishment.

“Any one of your players that, that gets to a situation like that, you know, it’s just, it’s a big deal, because you put in so much time, and effort and you know, everything with your players. And so it’s a really big deal. It’s humbling. But then for it to be Travis and your own son, you know, it’s just, it’s really special,” added his father, Ryan Perry.

For Travis setting the record was an honor, but adds that getting to advance with your team is the best part.

“It’s something that’s been been really fun been something I’ve been very thankful for very humbled by, you know, not everybody has that opportunity. Not everybody gets to be put in the positions that I’ve been put in, my teammates have been put in. But really still, it’s still the same message I’ve been saying from the beginning, it’s about winning, the more games you win, the farther you get to play,” adds Travis.

Lyon County advances to the next round with a final score of 61 to 46 against Newport.