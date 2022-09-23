Lyon County Correctional Officer arrested for alleged sexual conduct with inmate

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lyon County correctional officer was arrested Tuesday for alleged sexual conduct between her and an inmate.

On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police say they were called by the Kentucky State Penitentiary for a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer. After an investigation, Trista Fox, 38, was arrested and charged with rape.

She’s lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.