Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top bringing tour to Lexington in 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are bringing their The Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour to Lexington in 2024.

The pair announced 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining tour, which kicks off in Savannah, Georgia next March.

They’ll bring the tour to Lexington on March 28 at Rupp Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

Head here for more information: https://www.lynyrdskynyrd.com/#tour