Luckey family gifts $300,000 to St. Claire, Morehead State University

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Relations) – Dr. Sue Luckey and her late husband, Dr. George “Mac” Luckey, have added another chapter to their history of generous support of both Morehead State University (MSU) and St. Claire HealthCare (SCH).

At the heart of this latest chapter is a property sale generating $150,000 in support of oncology patient care at SCH, as well as $150,000 in support of academic scholarships and programming at MSU.

The Luckeys have been fixtures in the community for decades, coming to Morehead State University to build careers and staying in Morehead to grow deep roots. Always forward thinking, they decided that making a lasting impact on future generations was something they wanted to do and before Mac’s passing, they made a plan that Sue has carried forward.

Earlier in the year, Sue transferred the ownership of her childhood North Carolina home and family farm so that the proceeds of its sale could be divided equally to further the missions of both the St. Claire Foundation and the Morehead State University Foundation. The property was so desirable that it sold within days of being listed.

“Morehead State University provided Mac and me with a wonderful place to make a living and, more importantly, make a difference,” Sue said. “And when we made the decision to retire, two things in particular prompted us to stay right here in Morehead: our home and St. Claire.”

“Their work on campus changed the lives of students and their service to our community has bettered the lives of countless local residents,” MSU Assistant Vice President of Alumni Relations and Development Mindy Highley said of the Luckeys.

“Sue and Mac, over the years, have displayed two of the purest philanthropic spirits I’ve ever encountered,” said Tom Lewis, executive director of the St. Claire Foundation. “And we’re honored to be joint recipients of this gift with Morehead State because we each recognize and respect what the other means to our community and region.”

To support either the Morehead State University Foundation or the St. Claire Foundation, visit www.alumni.moreheadstate.edu/give or www.st-claire.org/give.