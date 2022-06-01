Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman tests positive for COVID-19

A post shared on social media by the Lt. Gov. says Coleman is fully vaccinated and boosted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a post shared on the Lieutenant Governor’s social media, it says in part, “The Lieutenant Governor is fully vaccinated and boosted and is only experiencing mild symptoms. No other member of her family has tested positive.”

The post goes on to say the Lt. Gov is following all guidelines and is working remotely.

