Lt. Gov. Coleman presents $700,000 in Manchester to support ‘Lettuce Grow’ Project

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/LT. GOV. OFFICE) – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, presented $700,000 to Volunteers of America (VOA) Mid-States from the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization, or AMLER, program to support the Lettuce Grow project.

Lettuce Grow is an innovative and collaborative partnership in Clay County between VOA, AppHarvest, Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) and the City of Manchester, designed using AppHarvest’s high-tech container farms to provide education, workforce training and career opportunities in the heart of Appalachia.

“Lettuce Grow and the Downtown Manchester Economic Development Project are both going to encourage investment in this region, create jobs, boost tourism and support our environment,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

In Manchester, Lt. Gov. Coleman presented nearly $210,000 in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet funds for road resurfacing on Curry Branch Road ($104,125) and Sester Hollow Road ($23,800) in Clay County, as well as Swindling Hollow Road ($81,656) in Jackson County.

Lt. Gov. Coleman also said Gov. Andy Beshear had recommended the Appalachian Regional Commission approve $977,754 for support the Downtown Manchester Economic Development project, a collaboration among VOA, AdventHealth Manchester and other community-based, Clay County organizations.

This investment will create a cornerstone development for downtown Manchester revitalization through the rehabilitation of an 8,600-square-foot building at 200 Main Street. To learn more, see VOA’s full release,

Jamie Couch, associate vice president of AdventHealth Manchester, joined the Lieutenant Governor and Hancock for the announcement.

