Lt. Gov. Coleman gets first-hand look at Danville-Boyle County Airport damage

The airport suffered thousands of dollars in damage after an EF-2 tornado went through the airport, damaging or destroying several aircraft earlier this month.

Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined Boyle County leaders Tuesday in reviewing tornado damage at the Danville-Boyle County airport Tuesday.

Coleman viewed drone footage and maps of of the heavily damaged areas.

She says the goal now is to make sure every county and community has what they need to help rebuild..

“The fact that this much progress has already been made in terms of cleanup is remarkable,” Coleman said. “And I think it speaks to not just the folks that we have on the ground that are committed to this community and ready to move forward. But we’ve also got to make sure that every place that sustained significant damage has the resources that they need.”

Coleman plans to join Governor Andy Beshear in Western Kentucky later this week.