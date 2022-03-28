Lt. Gov awards more than $400,000 to Lawrenceburg for sidewalk upgrades

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman awarded $456,000 to the City of Lawrenceburg today for sidewalk upgrades and replacements on the east and west side of Saffell Street.

The project will bring the sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, increasing safety and accessibility for school children, families, business owners and employees walking on the road.

“All Kentuckians deserve the chance to explore their communities safely and this grant will help make sure they can in Lawrenceburg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Your local officials have stepped up to get this project done and make sure we can protect the folks walking here, whether they’re going to the bank at the end of the road or picking their kids up from school.”

“I’m most excited that this project will protect students around Saffell Street Elementary, as some of our littlest learners walk to and from school,” Lt. Governor Coleman said. “The safety of our kids and Kentucky families will always be our administration’s top priority as we put education first.”

“The City of Lawrenceburg appreciates Gov. Beshear’s administration for the sidewalk grant,” Lawrenceburg Mayor Troy Young said. “The sidewalk serves the oldest elementary school in our city and is used daily by students and parents. The grant will help ensure safe passage to and from the school as well as those living in the area.”

“I appreciate Mayor Young and his staff applying for this grant,” Anderson County Schools Superintendent Sheila Mitchell said. “It will improve sidewalk safety for our students, staff, visitors and community members as well as improve the overall aesthetic look of the grounds. We look forward to this work being done. Thank you so much.”

TAP is a federally funded reimbursement program administered through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Local Programs. Funding supports non-motorized forms of transportation to improve connectivity, accessibility, safety and equity in communities. Transportation projects commonly include bicycle and pedestrian pathways, ADA compliance, Safe Routes to School and wildlife mitigation. The program covers 80% of the project cost.