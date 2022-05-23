Lt. Anthony Purcell appointed as interim Sheriff in Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jessamine County Judge Executive, David West, has appointed Lt. Anthony Purcell to serve as Jessamine County Sheriff, following the death of Sheriff Kevin Corman.

In a statement, West says Lt. Purcell has exemplified competency and the highest level of professionalism in the performance of his duties. West says he is confident that the officers of staff of the Jessamine County Sheriff’s office, as well as the citizens of Jessamine County, will be well served with Lt. Purcell’s leadership.

Purcell will serve as interim Sheriff until Kevin Grimes takes over in January.

Grimes defeated Corman in the primary last week.