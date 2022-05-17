LPD: Suspected drunk driver runs red light, triggers four car crash in Lexington

The accident happened on North Broadway at the I-75 Ramp around 9:30 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man suspected of driving under the influence ran a red light and caused a four-car crash on Monday night.

Police say it happened on North Broadway at the I-75 Ramp around 9:30 p.m. Police say one car flipped.

Investigators say the suspected drunk driver was he only person who was injured and taken to the hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say there were children in other cars but they were all properly restrained and not injured.