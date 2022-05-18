LPD: Person fights with police, loud crowd gathers, officers call for back-up

The incident happened on Peachtree Road just after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began with a call to Lexington police and fire about someone down in the 300 block of Peachtree Road on Tuesday evening turned into a call for back-up and that person fighting with officers, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say when officers arrived just after 7:00 p.m., they found a person on the ground.

Police say when that person “came to,” they became combative with officers. Investigators say a loud crowd of people gathered at the scene so officers called for additional officers. That was followed by some anxious moments for other first responders because the police and fire at the scene stopped responding on their radios.

Police say it was learned that wasn’t because the first responders were in trouble, but because the crowd was so loud, they couldn’t hear the radio transmissions and didn’t know to respond.

The officers call for back-up was canceled and the person on the ground taken into custody, according to police.